Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Luton Town v Rovers

Two changes see returns to the team for Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull against the Hatters

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Knocks prevent Ryan Nyambe and Corry Evans from featuring, with the loan pair of Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull returning to the team.

Other players have boosted the new nine-man bench, with Amari'i Bell back in the squad alongside Stewart Downing, who makes his first appearance in the squad since rejoining Rovers last month.

Hayden Carter is also available for selection, with Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala both not yet available following injury issues.

Luton include two former Rovers in their matchday squad, with Matty Pearson starting for the Hatters and Ryan Tunnicliffe on Nathan Jones' substitutes bench this afternoon.

James Collins, who scored against Rovers last season in this fixture, is also on the bench having been on international duty with the Republic of Ireland this week.

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for today's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Luton Town: Sluga, Cranie, Bradley (c), Pearson, Cornick, Berry, Lee, Moncur, Rea, Dewsbury-Hall, Norrington-Davies.

Substitutes: Shea, Tunnicliffe, Lockyer, Mpanzu, Clark, Collins, Lua Lua, Bree, Nombe.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Douglas, Trybull, Johnson, Rothwell, Brereton, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Downing, Gallagher, Bell, Davenport, Buckley, Carter, Dolan. 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

19 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

7 November 2020

Thomas Kaminski returns for Rovers in one of six changes made by Tony Mowbray for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Middlesbrough

3 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to the starting XI for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: Armstrong absence offers opportunity for others

2 November 2020

Adam Armstrong is likely to miss out on featuring against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss baffled by refereeing calls

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by his team's display and disappointed by the performance of the match officials following the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

No easy games in this league

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Fully signed Rovers shirt needs to be won this matchday!

8 Hours ago

The season of giving has come early Rovers fans - courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

10 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

View more