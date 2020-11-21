Team news: Luton Town v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for today's clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Knocks prevent Ryan Nyambe and Corry Evans from featuring, with the loan pair of Barry Douglas and Tom Trybull returning to the team.

Other players have boosted the new nine-man bench, with Amari'i Bell back in the squad alongside Stewart Downing, who makes his first appearance in the squad since rejoining Rovers last month.

Hayden Carter is also available for selection, with Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala both not yet available following injury issues.

Luton include two former Rovers in their matchday squad, with Matty Pearson starting for the Hatters and Ryan Tunnicliffe on Nathan Jones' substitutes bench this afternoon.

James Collins, who scored against Rovers last season in this fixture, is also on the bench having been on international duty with the Republic of Ireland this week.

Luton Town: Sluga, Cranie, Bradley (c), Pearson, Cornick, Berry, Lee, Moncur, Rea, Dewsbury-Hall, Norrington-Davies.

Substitutes: Shea, Tunnicliffe, Lockyer, Mpanzu, Clark, Collins, Lua Lua, Bree, Nombe.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Douglas, Trybull, Johnson, Rothwell, Brereton, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Downing, Gallagher, Bell, Davenport, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.