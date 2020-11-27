Support Rovers this Black Friday

However, how would you like to do your shopping but also support your official football club’s charity at the same time?

Well now you can, as Blackburn Rovers Community Trust officially has an Amazon Smile account.

By using Amazon Smile, you will donate 0.5% of your net purchase price of eligible products on Amazon to Blackburn Rovers Community Trust to help fund all the important work the charity does in the local area.

To use Amazon Smile, all you need to do is visit the Amazon Smile website by clicking here and select support Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Senior Administrative Officer, Martin Winters, said: “Amazon Smile is a fantastic initiative, and people who select Blackburn Rovers Community Trust as their preferred charity, when shopping on Amazon, will be able to help raise funds for the Trust.

“This will cost no money to the shopper and it will be Amazon who donate 0.5% of eligible purchases.

“In order to select the Trust, customers will need to click the link and confirm BRCT.

"They will automatically be directed to Amazon, and there is an option to visit the Amazon Smile website and search for Blackburn Rovers Community Trust in the charities list. We appreciate all the support.”

The Trust will use the money raised to help towards the Holiday Hunger programmes, supporting children and families in the local area.

To find out further information about the Amazon Smile account ran by the Trust, please email martin.winters@brfctrust.co.uk.