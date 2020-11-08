Steady Scott did his job

Thrown in for his first league start for Rovers in just over four years, Scott Wharton made up for lost time with a commanding display as part of a back four of Academy graduates against Queens Park Rangers.

The 23-year-old, who spent last term out on loan playing his part in Northampton Town's promotion from League Two, got the call from Tony Mowbray to partner Darragh Lenihan following injuries to Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala.

It was Wharton's first league start in blue-and-white since he featured in the 2-2 home draw with Burton Albion way back in August 2016.

Four years on and it was a much happier final result for Wharton, who dealt well against a tough opponent in Lyndon Dykes in the 3-1 win over the Hoops.

And his boss was happy enough with what he saw from the Blackburn-born centre back in the victory over Mark Warburton's Londoners.

“Scott was steady and did his job," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing the defender's display.

“I thought he stood up really well today and that his distribution was more than good enough.

“I was pleased with him because it was an area in our minds where we needed Scotty Wharton to deal with Dykes.

“We knew Lenihan could do the job and I thought they combined really well today.

“The test for the likes of Scott is when we’ve got games against two strikers.

“It becomes a communication job when that happens rather than filling the hole when you’re up against one."