So much competition is only a good thing

“I want to produce as much as I can to be in the starting lineup to help the team get wins and push us up the table"

3 Hours ago

With an arduous four-month slog until the next break in fixtures, Lewis Holtby insists that everyone in the Rovers squad will have to be utilised right through until the next international break in March.

Approaching a key point in the campaign, Holtby's experienced enough English football in his career to know just how tricky the hectic festive schedule is to negotiate.

As relentless as it is, it's also an opportunity for momentum for Tony Mowbray's men, and Holtby believes having a full squad that's fit and available will only stand Rovers in good stead going forward.

“The more players of quality we have in every position the higher the competition," he admitted ahead of this weekend's game at Luton Town.

"Everyone has to step up and be at their peak levels. The standards will be very high and it gets the best out of the team.

"A competitive squad allows you to kick on from there as a team.

“I don’t mind the hectic schedule, we’ve been used to it now and for me it’s just important to look after my body.

“I’m feeling fit, I’m playing well and my numbers have always been very high.

“I want to produce as much as I can to be in the starting lineup to help the team get wins and push us up the table.”

The 30-year-old has been one of the stars of the season for Rovers so far this campaign, shining in his new deeper role in 2020-21.

However, he missed the last encounter against Queens Park Rangers due to symptoms of a virus.

The German was relieved to record a negative COVID-19 test, and he's now ready to get his teeth stuck in with games fast approaching once more.

“I was quite ill, I was negative on the test, but maybe the English weather got to me!

“I had a headache and was lying in bed with the usual sort of thing, but I’m good again now and hopefully we can crack on from here."


