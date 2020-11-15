Rovers Ladies face Liverpool Women this afternoon and we're calling on supporters to show your support from home.

The FA Women's Championship fixture is part of Women's Football Weekend, which seeks to celebrate the best of the women's game.

It is available to watch live and for free on The FA Player from 2pm and we want to see your blue and white shirts, flags and anything else Rovers related!

Post your photos on Twitter, mentioning @RoversLadies and using the hashtag #WomensFootballWeekend.

You can also send in video messages of support for the team and we'll share them on our club channels, so you can feel that bit closer to the action.

Wear your club colours proud and help cheer on the team from home!