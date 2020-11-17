Skip to site footer
Ryan ready for Mali return match

It's a clash on home turf against the same opponents for the Rovers man later on today

9 Hours ago

Ryan Nyambe is set for cap number eight for Namibia later today when his country take on Mali for the second time in the space of a few days.

A penalty from El Bilal Toure ensured the first of Namibia's two African Cup of Nations encounters against Mali ended in disappointment on Friday at the Stade du 26 Mars.

Nyambe, who has been utilised more at centre back for his country, earned his seventh cap for the Brave Warriors.

He's now set to keep his place against the same opponents later today when Namibia tackle Mali again, this time on home turf in Windhoek.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Namibia, made his international debut in a friendly against Ghana in June 2019, before starting all three games against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Following the encounter, Ryan will return to the England to join up with the Rovers squad in preparation for the trip to Luton Town on Saturday 21st November.

Good luck, Ryan!


