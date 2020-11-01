Roverstore opening hours

Following last night's Government announcement, there will be changes to the Roverstore’s opening hours.

The club shop at Ewood Park will be open on the following days this week:

Monday November 2nd, 10am-4pm

Tuesday November 3rd, 10am-4pm

Wednesday November 4th, 10am-7pm

On Thursday, the Roverstore will be temporarily closed in line with Government guidelines, however supporters can still shop online at www.roverstore.co.uk, with click and collect still available free of charge.

We would like to thank the fans for their continued support during these challenging circumstances.