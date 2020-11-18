Skip to site footer
Rovers wait on Ryan’s return

Nyambe was ruled out of Namibia's AFCON qualifier against Mali last night due to injury

4 Hours ago

Rovers will wait to assess the injury sustained by defender Ryan Nyambe whilst on international duty with Namibia.

The 22-year-old was forced to pull out of the starting line-up for last night’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mali after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

Nyambe had played the full 90 minutes in Friday’s 1-0 defeat away to Mali and was set to start the return leg on home soil, before being ruled out just ahead of kick-off.

Namibia went on to lose the game 2-1, as goals from Sekou Koita and Mousa Doumbia secured the points for Mali, who top the Group A table with 10 points after four rounds of matches.

The Brave Warriors, who have three points, will host Guinea and visit Chad in the next and final round of fixtures.

Nyambe is expected back at Rovers’ Brockhall training base tomorrow (Thursday), where he will be assessed by the club’s medical department.


