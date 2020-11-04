Rovers renewal partnership a recipe for success!

Rovers are pleased to have extended its partnership with leading sports nutrition company Science in Sport (SiS), who will continue as the club’s official nutrition partner for the 2020-21 season.

The thriving company, which started out on the doorstop of Rovers’ Senior Training Centre at Brockhall Village, have worked closely with the club since the early days of their business, which was founded in 1992.

Since becoming an official club partner in 2017, SiS have provided fantastic support to Tony Mowbray’s first team squad, supplying the players with the nutritional products required to help them attain peak performance.

Rovers’ business development manager, Danny Davis, said: “It’s fantastic that in these uncertain times that our relationship with a successful local company, who we have worked with for many years, continues to go from strength to strength.

“SiS are one of the industry leaders in sports nutrition, with a wealth of world-class knowledge behind them and who cater for the specific needs of professional athletes, so we feel that our players are in very safe hands when using their innovative products.”

Sam Driver, Head of Global Sales (Elites) at Science in Sport, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Blackburn Rovers this season.

“We will provide the best in class supplements to the team to ensure their continued progress in the Championship. We look forward to working with Tony and his team to ensure the squad is fully fuelled and hydrated for each match.

“We are excited to see the development of the team this season and look forward to supporting them to the best of our ability.”

For more information about Science in Sport, please click here.