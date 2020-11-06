Rovers Remember

At tomorrow’s home game against Queens Park Rangers, Rovers will pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women as part of our annual Remembrance Day commemorations.

The club will stage a pre-match tribute, as we remember and honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in conflict, as well as those currently serving in the UK’s Armed Forces.

As a mark of respect, both managers will walk out with wreaths, which will be laid pitchside in front of their respective dugouts, before later being placed above the players’ tunnel.

The two teams, plus the match officials, will line up around the centre circle as the ‘Ode of Remembrance’ poem is read out over the PA system, ahead of a minute’s silence, at the end of which the Last Post will be played.

Players from both teams will wear specially embroidered poppy shirts, which will be signed after the game and put up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Rovers supporters who wish to bid for their favourite player’s poppy shirt can do so by visiting https://matchwornshirt.co.uk/club/blackburn-rovers any time after kick-off.

Tributes will also be made on the club’s official website and social media platforms, in the digital matchday programme, on the Big Screen and LED displays at Ewood Park, and at tonight’s Under-23s match between Rovers and Arsenal.

A limited number of official Blackburn Rovers poppy badges are also available to purchase from the Roverstore by clicking here.