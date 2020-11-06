Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers Remember

Rovers will pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women against QPR at Ewood tomorrow

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

At tomorrow’s home game against Queens Park Rangers, Rovers will pay tribute to fallen servicemen and women as part of our annual Remembrance Day commemorations.

The club will stage a pre-match tribute, as we remember and honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in conflict, as well as those currently serving in the UK’s Armed Forces.

As a mark of respect, both managers will walk out with wreaths, which will be laid pitchside in front of their respective dugouts, before later being placed above the players’ tunnel.

The two teams, plus the match officials, will line up around the centre circle as the ‘Ode of Remembrance’ poem is read out over the PA system, ahead of a minute’s silence, at the end of which the Last Post will be played.

Players from both teams will wear specially embroidered poppy shirts, which will be signed after the game and put up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.  

Rovers supporters who wish to bid for their favourite player’s poppy shirt can do so by visiting https://matchwornshirt.co.uk/club/blackburn-rovers any time after kick-off.

Tributes will also be made on the club’s official website and social media platforms, in the digital matchday programme, on the Big Screen and LED displays at Ewood Park, and at tonight’s Under-23s match between Rovers and Arsenal.

A limited number of official Blackburn Rovers poppy badges are also available to purchase from the Roverstore by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers to pay tribute to Covid victims

17 June 2020

Rovers will pay tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers Remember

4 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We might have to find a different way to win

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits that it might need another gritty display from his side to edge past in form Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

JRC: Keep believing and trust in what we're doing

18 Hours ago

Joe Rankin-Costello says he's still adjusting to the demands of regular football, but admits he's hugely enjoying a run in the Rovers first team.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of an Armstrong return

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Adam Armstrong is touch-and-go to feature against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

20 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more