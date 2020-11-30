Rovers learn Emirates FA Cup fate

Rovers have been drawn at home to Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

This encounter will take place between Friday 8th January and Monday 11th January 2021 at Ewood Park.

Rovers have already taken on Darren Moore's League One side this season, with goals from Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and Adam Armstrong earning a narrow 3-2 victory in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Last season saw Rovers bow out of the competition at the third round stage, with Birmingham City booking their place in round four following a late victory at St Andrew's.

A confirmed date for the tie will be announced in due course.

The full draw can be seen below:

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham United

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham United

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall

Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town