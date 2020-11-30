Skip to site footer
Rovers learn Emirates FA Cup fate

Rovers will take on Darren Moore's Doncaster at Ewood Park in the new year

4 Hours ago

Rovers have been drawn at home to Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

This encounter will take place between Friday 8th January and Monday 11th January 2021 at Ewood Park.

Rovers have already taken on Darren Moore's League One side this season, with goals from Lewis Holtby, Joe Rankin-Costello and Adam Armstrong earning a narrow 3-2 victory in the Carabao Cup back in August.

Last season saw Rovers bow out of the competition at the third round stage, with Birmingham City booking their place in round four following a late victory at St Andrew's.

A confirmed date for the tie will be announced in due course.

The full draw can be seen below:

Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham United
Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island/Boreham Wood v Millwall
Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
Queens Park Rangers v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town


