Rovers included in Sky selections

Rovers’ trip to Bristol City next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.

The game, which takes place at Ashton Gate on Wednesday December 9th (kick-off 7.45pm), will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Goals from Bradley Johnson and Adam Armstrong saw Rovers run out 2-0 winners in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Fans are reminded that Rovers’ home game with Middlesbrough tomorrow night will also be shown live on Sky Sports.

iFollow Rovers match passes will not be available for both fixtures, however Season Pass holders will be able to watch the games as part of their 2020-21 package.