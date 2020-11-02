Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers included in Sky selections

The game against Bristol City on Wednesday December 9th will be live on Sky Sports

Just now

Sponsored by

Rovers’ trip to Bristol City next month has been selected for live TV broadcast.

The game, which takes place at Ashton Gate on Wednesday December 9th (kick-off 7.45pm), will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Goals from Bradley Johnson and Adam Armstrong saw Rovers run out 2-0 winners in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Fans are reminded that Rovers’ home game with Middlesbrough tomorrow night will also be shown live on Sky Sports.

iFollow Rovers match passes will not be available for both fixtures, however Season Pass holders will be able to watch the games as part of their 2020-21 package.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

"The only place I wanted to come back to"

Just now

Stewart Downing admits there's no place he'd rather be after making his Rovers return and extending his Ewood Park stay for a second season.

Read full article

Club News

Downing makes Rovers return!

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce that Stewart Downing has returned to the club.

Read full article

Club News

Weekend frustration but a chance to put things right

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Bucko's dramatic winner!

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more