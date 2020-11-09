Rovers duo named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

Following a fine team display in the weekend win over Queens Park Rangers, the two Rovers goalscorers against the Londoners have both been included in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Adam Armstrong hit a brace to take his league tally to 11 in 10 games this season, with the 23-year-old leaping above Ivan Toney and back to the top of the division's goalscoring charts.

Ben Brereton joins Arma in the team following another excellent display, with his sublime volley getting Rovers up and running against Mark Warburton's Rangers.

It's the fourth time this season that at least two Rovers players have been named in the Team of the Week.

There is also a spot in the side for former Rovers defender Grant Hanley, who is currently skipper at Norwich City.

The data has been powered by WhoScored.com, the world's largest football statistics website, who have two Rovers men in the top five players of the season so far - Bradley Johnson leading the way along with Armstrong.

Congratulations, lads!

The full XI can be seen below: