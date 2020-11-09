Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers duo named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

Our goalscorers from the win over Queens Park Rangers make the league's best XI!

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Following a fine team display in the weekend win over Queens Park Rangers, the two Rovers goalscorers against the Londoners have both been included in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Adam Armstrong hit a brace to take his league tally to 11 in 10 games this season, with the 23-year-old leaping above Ivan Toney and back to the top of the division's goalscoring charts.

Ben Brereton joins Arma in the team following another excellent display, with his sublime volley getting Rovers up and running against Mark Warburton's Rangers.

It's the fourth time this season that at least two Rovers players have been named in the Team of the Week.

There is also a spot in the side for former Rovers defender Grant Hanley, who is currently skipper at Norwich City.

The data has been powered by WhoScored.com, the world's largest football statistics website, who have two Rovers men in the top five players of the season so far - Bradley Johnson leading the way along with Armstrong.

Congratulations, lads!

The full XI can be seen below:


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Three Rovers named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week!

26 October 2020

Another formidable display on the road from a relentless Rovers has seen three of the team rewarded with a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Ben pleased to get off the mark

23 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

7 November 2020

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Arma up for monthly prize

30 July 2020

Four goals in six games has seen Adam Armstrong nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for July.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We were excellent from start to finish

Just now

It had been a long four-year wait for Scott Wharton, but he was back starting a league game for Rovers a whopping 1,540 days on from his last.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski answers Belgium call

2 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Read full article

Club News

Brereton: We are together

4 Hours ago

Ben Brereton insists that the real Rovers will be seen after the international break, with injuries and isolation issues set to clear up in time for the next match away at Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Steady Scott did his job

8 November 2020

Thrown in for his first league start for Rovers in just over four years, Scott Wharton made up for lost time with a commanding display as part of a back four of Academy graduates against Queens Park...

Read full article

View more