Rovers awarded Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has been announced as one of six Club Community Organisations to be awarded funding as part of the EFL Trust’s ‘Communities United’ Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant.

The scheme supports organisations that tackle discrimination and champion social cohesion in the North West, and will also be delivered by Oldham Athletic, Rochdale, Salford City, Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers.

The Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grants Scheme invited established community groups and civil society organisations across England to apply for funding for projects that champion the government’s commitment to building a diverse and tolerant society for all faiths and races.

A grant of £287,000 will be given to the EFL Trust’s ‘Communities United’ project, which will bring families from different backgrounds together, increasing understanding and awareness of social and cultural differences, challenging stereotypes and uniting them through common interests and social action.

The grants will address existing community issues, as well as pressures increased by the pandemic, such as isolation.

Community spirit is embedded in the roots of Ewood Park and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will continue to develop the sense of belonging within Blackburn with Darwen with this exciting new scheme.

Staff delivering the programme will aim to promote social contact and break down initial social barriers through delivering interactive experiences around developing an understanding around faiths and cultures, as well as challenge stereotypes and deliver a social action project.

Gary Robinson, CEO of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our organisation has been selected to run this exciting programme. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring together different cultures and offer a unique opportunity to bring communities together and bridge differences during a challenging time for so many people.”