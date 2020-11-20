Skip to site footer
Rothwell seeking revenge

“We had two disappointing games against them last season, so we want to go out and turn the tables on them"

7 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell says this weekend's game at Luton Town will "provide an edge" for Rovers, who suffered defeats in both encounters against the Hatters last season.

The 25-year-old appeared for 78 minutes in the final game of last season at Kenilworth Road, with Nathan Jones' charges earning a three points that kept them in the division back in July.

Rothwell's been at the heart of a new look Rovers side so far this term; excelling in his role in a midfield three.

And following a victory against QPR last time out, the playmaker says this weekend is an opportunity for Rovers to drive forward and keep spirits high.

“No disrespect to Luton at all here, but they’re a team that we expect to beat," Rothwell told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to Bedfordshire.

“We had two disappointing games against them last season, so we want to go out and turn the tables on them. It will provide an edge.

“We’re going into this weekend on the back of a good win against QPR, so hopefully we can take the momentum into this weekend and beyond.

“The games are coming thick and fast again, I think we’ll have midweek games right up to Boxing Day.

“Let’s try and get an unbeaten run together and keeping picking up results.”


