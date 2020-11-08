Report: Rovers Ladies 3-0 London Bees

Rovers recorded a second consecutive league win and clean sheet by defeating London Bees 3-0 at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Elise Hughes backed up her midweek goal with a brace, before Saffron Jordan added her name to the scoresheet late on, rounding off Rovers' biggest ever Championship victory and moving the team up to sixth in the table.

Five changes were made to the side that lost to Leicester City in midweek, with Natasha Fenton, Jade Richards, Ellie Fletcher, Emma Doyle and captain Jordan coming back into the starting 11.

There was a lack of clear cut chances in the opening stages, though when the play opened up for Doyle to strike from 25 yards out, Sarah Quantrill was equal to it in the Bees goal.

Doyle was involved again, threading a ball through for Jordan, who rounded the 'keeper and tried to pick someone out in the middle, but the visitors managed to clear.

Chances started to flow for Rovers when Maria Edwards cut inside onto her right and let fly, but Quantrill was there to claim, before Doyle drove forward and struck a low shot narrowly wide of the post.

The goal finally came on 35 minutes. Fenton found Jordan in the area and after her shot was parried out, Hughes was there to tap home the rebound from close range.

The visitors fashioned their first attempt from a corner, which led to a scramble in the Rovers box, followed by two blocked attempts from Amelia Hazard and Melisa Filis.

Other than that, it was all Rovers in the first period. Jordan then played a cross-field ball through to Edwards who forced a low save from Quantrill, before Richards' header had to be tipped over the bar.

And Jordan almost put the Blues two to the good on 45 minutes, but again Quantrill made a smart diving save to keep her out.

Rovers remained dangerous after the break as Edwards unleashed another attempt for the Bees 'keeper to deal with and Johnson, on her home debut, fired just wide of the far post after a neat interchange with Edwards and Doyle.

With the score still at 1-0, there was always a danger of the away side finding a way back into the game and Alex Brooks was called into action for the first time on 65 minutes, punching away substitute Marianne Taho's deflected cross.

However, Rovers kept pushing and Hughes might have had her second with a volleyed effort that landed just wide after the ball fell kindly in the box.

Soon after, she would find the net again. When Player of the Match Doyle was brought down in the area, the Wales international stepped up and emphatically doubled Rovers' advantage, smashing the ball into the corner of the net.

The Blues kept the pressure on as Skipper Jordan's left-footed attempt flew narrowly over the bar, while Fenton's curling effort was unfortunate to come back off the underside of the crossbar.

Jordan grabbed the elusive third, her first of the season, by using her strength to out muscle the defender before flicking the ball in at the near post with the outside of her foot, to round off an excellent afternoon for Rovers.

Gemma Donnelly side were relentless in their pursuit of more goals and substitute Ria Montgomery could have got in on the act, had Flo Gamby not been there to slide in and block her shot, before Jordan threatened again, heading just over from the resulting corner.

There was still time for Fenton to force another good near-post save from Quantrill before the full-time whistle, which ended a dominant performance from the Blues.

Next up, Liverpool visit Bamber Bridge on Sunday 15 November (2pm kick-off).

ROVERS: Brooks, Fletcher, McDonald, Richards, Johnson, Fenton, Doyle (Walters 81), Edwards (Montgomery 68), Hughes, Hodgson (Embley 89), Jordan (C).

Unused subs: Newsham, Dean, Boydell, Stewart.

HT: 1-0

Referee: Lucy Anne-Briggs