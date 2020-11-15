Skip to site footer
Report: Rovers Ladies 0-0 Liverpool Women

Goalkeeper Alex Brooks pulled off a series of stunning saves to keep the game level

4 Hours ago

Rovers produced a battling performance to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship encounter at Bamber Bridge on Women’s Football Weekend.

The hard earned point makes it seven from a possible nine for Gemma Donnelly’s side, who remain sixth in the table.

Rovers were unchanged from the side that beat London Bees last weekend and there were also places on the bench for the returning Fran Bentley and Chelsey Jukes.

Liverpool dominated the opening exchanges, twice going close through Amalie Thestrup, who forced a smart low save from Alex Brooks, and Rachel Furness, whose shot was well blocked by Jade Richards.

Several half chances came and went for the visitors as Rhiannon Roberts and Furness both failed to hit the target, before Furness found Brooks in the way of her low effort.

And it was Rovers who were presented with the best opportunity of the opening half an hour when, after good work from Maria Edwards to set up Elise Hughes, her cross-come-shot fell to Saffron Jordan and her strike look destined for goal until Rachael Laws produced a fine diving save.

But Liverpool were still a big threat, with Rinsola Babajide and Thestrup each striking narrowly over the bar.

The hosts started the second half on the front foot as Ali Johnson fired an effort over the crossbar and Natasha Fenton’s looping cross deflected onto the roof of the net after a neat exchange with Aimee Hodgson.

Rovers were then denied the opener in extraordinary circumstances. Jordan’s expert finish was in vain as the referee blew the whistle to pull the play back for an earlier foul, handing Rovers the consolation of a free-kick.

The Reds went straight down the other end and looked set to take the lead as Babadjide beared down on goal, but Brooks stood tall, making an excellent save to keep Liverpool’s No.10 out.

Chances continued to flow at both ends as Kayleigh McDonald struck wide on the volley, before Melissa Lawley and Babajide, twice, found Brooks unbeatable.

Johnson showed her attacking instincts once more, driving forward and letting fly, forcing Laws to tip her powerful effort over the bar.

Brooks again prevented Babajide in a one-on-one situation when it looked certain she would hand the away side a late lead, demonstrating why Rovers have kept three clean sheets on the bounce.

There was still time for Brooks to pounce on the ball one final time when Meikayla Moore headed Lawley’s corner towards goal, as Rovers saw out injury time to claim a well earned draw.

Next up, Rovers visit Coventry United on Sunday 22 November (2pm kick-off). 

ROVERS: Brooks, Fletcher, McDonald, Richards, Johnson, Fenton, Doyle, Edwards (Jukes 80), Hughes, Hodgson, Jordan (C).

Unused subs: Bentley, Newsham, Walters, Dean, Embley, Boydell, Stewart. 

HT: 0-0

Referee: Cristina Hattersley


