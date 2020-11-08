Quinlan: We controlled the game

Head coach Katie Quinlan felt Rovers executed the perfect game plan in the 3-0 victory over London Bees.

Rovers backed up their home win over London City Lionesses with an impressive league display at Bamber Bridge to climb up to sixth in the Championship table.

Another three points and clean sheet was exactly what the team deserved, according to Quinlan.

We were very happy with the first-half, we thought the girls were gelling well together, they were executing the game plan nicely," Quinlan said post-match.

"We just needed to support in numbers a bit more, panic their backline a little bit more and the goalkeeper, because she'd made some good saves.

"The girls put that into practice and then the subs that came on, they made sure the game plan continued to be executed well.

"The result speaks for itself. A clean sheet, three goals, a nicely taken penalty and a couple of nice goals so we're happy with performance overall."

Quinlan was pleased to see Rovers be more clinical in front of goal, scoring three times for the first time in 2020-21 thanks to a brace from Elise Hughes and Saffron Jordan's maiden goal of the season.

She continued: "We were saying how stressful it can be for the players and for us the staff at 1-0 and that we needed to score, and score again, so we could play our own game and not panic about the defensive side.

"I thought defensively we did well to make sure that we could be expressive when we got the ball and the girls were very positive in possession.

"There was some really nice build-up play and some good finishes in the end."

Ali Johnson made her home and league debut for the Club after signing earlier this week, while there were six other summer signings in the starting 11, with Quinlan happy with how the squad is shaping up.

"The additions that we've made have made it exciting, they've created a challenge for us in terms of selecting a team, but that's what we want," Rovers' head coach added.

"We want the girls to be able to compete so I'm really delighted for the players, I think it's starting to come together nicely.

"I guess it's taken a little bit of time for new players coming in and understanding our style of play, but that style has worked really well today.

"I thought generally out of possession our pressure on the ball was very good, we dominated possession when we did have it.

"Transition, we knew London Bees could be effective from that, especially last season, so overall in terms of different parts of the game, we were in control, which was nice."