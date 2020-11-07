Programme preview: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Stewart Downing is back and is our cover star for today's matchday programme against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with returning Rover Downing, who finally extended his Ewood Park stay into a second season.

It's been a summer like no other for the 35-year-old, who discusses the long wait to link up to Rovers once more, the influence of the boss, his reflections on his first campaign in East Lancashire and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against a club who Rovers have beaten in each of the last two games at Ewood Park.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews inside the latest issue, and this season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this campaign.

This week we sat down with Simon Grayson, who reflects on his three years at Ewood Park and touches on that successful season that actualy saw him go away on loan and feature against us.

Our player profile from that campaign is with Welsh striker Nathan Blake, who scored seven times from his 12 games for us that term.

We look back with a round-up of our two games against Watford and Sheffield United from two decades ago, which both ended in rare defeats for Rovers.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees good friends Joe Rankin-Costello and Jacob Davenport battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue in Group B with Finland, and profile a former Rover whose iconic goal celebration was probably more notable than most of his goals!

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last couple of league games against Reading and Swansea, as well as behind the scenes photos from the training ground

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

