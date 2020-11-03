Programme preview: Rovers v Middlesbrough

Aynsley Pears is the cover star for this evening's encounter against Middlesbrough at Ewood Park

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with new boy Pears, who made the deadline day switch from boyhood club Boro and has appeared in the last two games for Rovers following injury to Thomas Kaminski.

We sat down with the 22-year-old to reflect on his first couple of weeks at Ewood Park, his deadline day switch from the Teessiders and his upbringing with the club, where he began his career as a child.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as manager Tony Mowbray gives his thoughts ahead of the game against a club for whom he appeared over 400 times and managed for three years.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews inside the latest issue, and this season will see us turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 campaign and we'll be aiming to speak to a member of that squad throughout this campaign.

This week we sat down with ex-Rover and Boro man Craig Hignett, who was a regular in that classic campaign, featuring 35 times for us in all competitions, scoring five times, one of which came in that memorable 5-0 derby day demolition of Burnley.

We look back with a round-up of our two games against Rochdale in the second leg of the League Cup and the win over Nottingham Forest from two decades ago.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees Lewis Travis and former Boro winger Harry Chapman battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European former Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We move on to Group B with Denmark, and profile a Rover who appeared over 80 times for his country but played only 16 times in blue-and-white, but can you guess who it is?

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last couple of league games against Reading and Swansea, as well as behind the scenes photos from the training ground

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.