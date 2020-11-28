Digital programme now available

The digital programme for today's game against Barnsley is now available to view and download online.

We've given the programme a stylish makeover for the 2020-21 season and sat down with in-form frontman Ben Brereton, who has had a superb start to the season.

The 21-year-old forward has played a key role for Rovers, who have already found the net 25 times in the league this season and he discusses his form, his change in fortunes, the love from the supporters and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of today's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clocks back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Alan Kelly, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season that saw the goalkeeper appear nine times in the league for Rovers in the 2000-01 campaign.

Our player profile from that season is Henning Berg, who featured heavily for us after returning to Ewood Park from Manchester United.

Our new Brains of Brockhall quiz sees the midfield pair of Joe Rothwell and Lewis Holtby battle it out for a spot in the next round, whilst another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue in Group B and profile the only Belgian to have featured for Rovers ... Thomas Kaminski.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last three league games against Queens Park Rangers, Luton Town and Preston North End, as well as behind the scenes photos from Ewood Park.

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, and plenty more.

