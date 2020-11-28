Preview: Rovers v Barnsley

Rovers return to action at Ewood Park today, with Barnsley making the trip across the Pennines for Sky Bet Championship game number 14 of the campaign.

Rovers come into the game in buoyant mood having defeated Preston North End at Deepdale on Tuesday evening.

Tony Mowbray's men earned their sixth clean sheet of the season against Alex Neil's side, whilst no club in the Championship have scored more than Rovers' 25 goals so far this term.

As for Barnsley, new boss Valerien Ismael has had a good start in charge of the Tykes, with the side winning four of his six games in charge.

However, they come into today's game on the back of a narrow defeat to Brentford on home turf in midweek, with Ivan Toney's goal the difference at Oakwell.

Regarding team news, Rovers will be boosted by Bradley Johnson's return from suspension, with the the experienced midfielder back in contention to feature again after sitting out the win over Preston in midweek.

Elsewhere, Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala are back in training, but the boss has admitted that there is no need to rush the pair back from injury.

That means that Darragh Lenihan and Scott Wharton look likely to continue their blossoming partnership at the heart of the Rovers backline.

Joe Rankin-Costello joins Lewis Travis and Elliott Bennett in being a long-term absentee, whilst the game comes too soon for Bradley Dack, who remains a few weeks away from a return.

For today's visitors, Ismael could be without two of his defenders, with Jordan Williams unavailable as he continues his recovery from injury, whilst Aapo Halme is also a doubt for the clash at Ewood Park.

And looking ahead to the test, Ismael belives Rovers have "big quality" and will need to be watched closely.

“They are a very good team with a very clear philosophy to play football," the Tykes boss told the official Barnsley website.

"We have to be aware of this transition game. This is the first big quality from the squad with balls in behind.

“This is a very good challenge for my team to deal with the strength of the opponent, but we have our strength and quality to score and this is what we have to do.

"We have to find a balance out of possession and be clinical and finish quickly.”

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.