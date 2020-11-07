Preview: Rovers Ladies v London Bees

Rovers face London Bees at Bamber Bridge on Sunday for the first of back-to-back home fixtures.

The hosts are looking to record a second consecutive league win after defeating London City Lionesses last time out.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the game...

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors FA Women's Championship encounter is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 8 November at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

There will be a minute silence in advance of kick-off to mark Remembrance Sunday. This will take place with the players stood socially distanced around the centre circle, following the walk out and team line-ups.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers' 1-0 victory over London City saw the Blues rise to seventh in the table, before the away trip to Coventry United was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the opponents' squad.

Gemma Donnelly's side sit eighth in the current standings, with six points from five games.

In midweek, the team travelled to Leicester City for their second Continental Tyres League Cup fixture, losing 5-2 at Farley Way Stadium. Elise Hughes and Charlotte Newsham were both on the scoresheet, though Rovers bowed out of the competition at the group stage.

OUR OPPONENTS

London Bees have been an ever-present in the Championship (originally known as WSL 2), since its inception in 2014.

In 2016, they became the first second tier club to reach the semi-finals of the WSL Cup (now Conti Cup), under the management of David Edmonson.

Last season's fifth place finish came during Lee Burch's first season at the helm, after spells in charge of Millwall Lionesses and Yeovil Town in the top two divisions.

Burch was recognised for some impressive performances from his side, winning LMA Women's Championship Manager of the Month in September 2019 and January 2020.

The Bees announced the signings of young defender Olivia Smith from West Ham United and former Arsenal midfielder Mel Filis, in early September.

19-year-old striker Marianne Taho also joined from Arsenal, while Sophie Mclean (from Tottenham Hotspur) and Charlie Estcourt (from Reading) further bolstered the midfield.

Leaving the club were defender Ellie Wilson, who joined league rivals Sheffield United, and Nikita Whinnett, to Crawley Wasps.

FORM GUIDE

London Bees picked up their victory of the campaign last weekend, via a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic at The Hive.

Georgia Roberts scored the crucial goal on 72 minutes, to lift the club within one points of their opponents in the table, though they have played two games more than The Addicks.

And they backed up that result with another 1-0 home win in midweek. Last season's top goalscorer Lauren Pickett got her name on the scoresheet to see off Lewes in the Continental Tyres League Cup and send Lee Burch's side into Sunday's game with renewed confidence.

The Bees had previously lost to Coventry United, Liverpool, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, London City and Durham, as well as Bristol City in the League Cup, conceding 22 goals in the process.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers' last, and only, encounter with London Bees ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for the visitors at Bamber Bridge in August 2019.

Nikita Whinnett's first-half strike was enough for the Londoners to take all three points from the Blues' first home match in the Championship.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The Club's official social media accounts, @RoversLadies, will have you covered with live updates throughout the afternoon, while post-match reaction and video highlights will be available after full-time.

You can also view the full-match replay on The FA Player from midday on Monday.