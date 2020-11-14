Preview: Rovers Ladies v Liverpool

Rovers are back at home again this Sunday, hosting Liverpool in a North West derby at Bamber Bridge.

Gemma Donnelly's side are searching for a third consecutive league victory this weekend, but come up against a Liverpool side looking to go top of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture...

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors FA Women's Championship clash is a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 15 November at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge.

The match forms part of Women's Football Weekend, which seeks to celebrate all aspects of the women's game.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers' 3-0 victory over London Bees saw the Blues rise to their highest position of the season so far (sixth), with a game in hand on the teams around them in the table.

Goals from Elise Hughes (2) and Saffron Jordan sent the Blues on their way to a comfortable three points last weekend, backing up a 1-0 win versus London City Lionesses.

OUR OPPONENTS

Liverpool were relegated from the Women's Super League at the end of last season and have started well in their quest for an immediate return to the top flight.

Manager Vicky Jepson recruited 25-year-old Danish international striker Amalie Thestrup from Roma, while defenders Taylor Hinds (from Everton) and Meikayla Moore (from MSV Duisburg) also joined the club.

Rachael Laws returned to the club, from Reading, to take the No.1 shirt.

Departing over the summer were goalkeepers Anke Preuß and Fran Kitching, as well as forward Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, while defender Jemma Purfield and midfielders Christie Murray and Niamh Charles all remained in the WSL.

Midfielder Rachel Furness has emerged as a key player this season, scoring six times in all competitions.

FORM GUIDE

Liverpool secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Sheffield United last Sunday to draw level on points with the Blades in the league table.

Rinsola Babajide produced a stunning solo goal to win the points, having also scored in a 2-2 draw away at Lewes.

After drawing with Durham on the opening day, Liverpool have racked up big wins against London Bees (3-0), Charlton Athletic (4-0) and sneaked past Coventry United (2-1).

The Reds have lost just once so far this campaign, 2-1 away to Leicester City.

In the Continental Tyres League Cup, Jepson's side defeated Manchester United 3-1, before losing 3-0 to Manchester City, ahead of facing local rivals Everton in their final group fixture on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers met Liverpool twice in cup competitions last season, suffering heavy defeats in both the Continental Tyres League Cup group stage and the Women's FA Cup Third Round at Bamber Bridge.

TEAM NEWS

Fran Bentley and Chelsey Jukes are in contention to return to the squad after missing the last two fixtures, but Rovers could be without Ellie Fletcher (hamstring) and Ria Montgomery (foot) for the visit of the Reds.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The game will be broadcast live and for free on The FA Player, with five-camera coverage available to watch from home.

The Club's official social media accounts, @RoversLadies, will also provide live match updates throughout the afternoon, while post-match reaction and video highlights will be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.