Preview: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Rovers will be hoping to go into the international break with a winning feeling when Queens Park Rangers make the long trip north later today.

In form Rangers come to Ewood Park on the back of two successive victories against Cardiff City and a late midweek win over Derby County.

Rovers remain optimistic of a return to the starting XI for Adam Armstrong, with a hamstring strain keeping the top scorer out of the midweek encounter against Middlesbrough.

Tom Trybull and Derrick Williams were both added to a lengthy injury list on Tuesday night, but Tony Mowbray is hopeful of having the former available following a slight bruising to his ribs picked up against Boro.

Should Williams not make it, there could be a first start this season in the league for Scott Wharton.

Barry Douglas, Bradley Johnson and Amari'i Bell are expected to all remain sidelined due to isolation, whilst Daniel Ayala's groin injury continues to be problematic for the Spaniard.

Lewis Travis and Elliott Bennett remain long-term absentees, whilst the game comes too soon for Bradley Dack, who's edging closer to his long-awaited return.

For QPR, Macauley Bonne, who emerged off the bench to hit the winner at Pride Park, will be pushing for a starting berth in East Lancashire.

Elsewhere, Luke Amos and George Thomas remain sidelined but Lee Wallace could return. However, there's a doubt over the fitness of Bright Osayi-Samuel, who picked up a knock at Derby last time out.

And ahead of the game, Hoops boss Mark Warburton is well aware of of Rovers' attacking qualities, but admits his side will be fuelled by the dramatic midweek victory.

“They have had some injuries and sickness, so we don’t really know what we are going to face from an individual perspective," he told the official QPR website.

“They started the season on fire, getting lots of goals and with players like Armstrong, Gallagher, Brereton and Holtby they have got some real attacking options.

“We know we’ll face a very talented squad and, like I always say, it’s another tough game and there is no doubt that they like to create chances and dominate the ball.

"We’re good ourselves, so we have to work hard, prepare well and deliver a level of performance that we know we are capable of.”

Rovers have won their last two meetings against the Hoops at Ewood Park, and have only suffered one defeat in the last 17 contests between the sides in all competitions.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.