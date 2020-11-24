Preview: Preston North End v Rovers

Rovers hit the road again this evening for the shortest trip of the season against Preston North End at Deepdale.

This evening's hosts come into the encounter buoyed by their first home win of the season against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, with Tom Barkhuizen's goal the difference against an Owls side who played the majority of the game with 10 men following Josh Windass' sending off.

For Rovers, it's two games unbeaten for Tony Mowbray's men, who were left frustrated to only take a point away from Kenilworth Road in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Gallagher scored against the Hatters late on and could be pushing for a start, and the striker hit a brace in this fixture last term.

Whilst Gallagher is almost certain to be in the squad, Mowbray will be without two of Saturday's starters through suspension and injury.

Bradley Johnson will sit out the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Befordshire, whilst Joe Rankin-Costello is set for a spell on the sidelines with a persistent hamstring problem.

Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala remain out of action, but the good news is the return of Lewis Holtby, who is back available for selection again and expected to replace Johnson in the starting XI.

As for PNE, Alex Neil welcomed back Ben Pearson into the squad for Saturday’s win, but the Lilywhites were still without Ben Davies, Alan Browne and Andrew Hughes as well as long-term casualty Louis Moult.

And ahead of the game, Neil believes Rovers are better than the league table suggests.

“I think Blackburn have got better year on year,” he told the official Preston North End website.

"I think some of the signings have helped. They are a good side, with some dangerous players.

“Adam Armstrong is evolving more and more this year, [Ben] Brereton has started well this year and they have made some good experienced signings, the likes of [Tom] Trybull, [Barry] Douglas and [Daniel] Ayala. They have got a good squad – there is no question about that.

“The games I have seen them, the results have been pretty harsh. Against Forest, they didn’t deserve to lose; against Reading they controlled large parts of the game and Reading just had three shots on target and scored three goals, but that is this division."

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm tonight.