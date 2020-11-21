Preview: Luton Town v Rovers

Rovers return to action later today against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in a big to earn back-to-back Sky Bet Championship victories.

Rovers will be out for revenge against Nathan Jones' side, who did the double over Tony Mowbray's men last term, which included a crucial victory on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign that preserved their status in the second tier.

Mowbray is set to welcome back a number of Rovers following the two week international break, but doubts remain over others for the trip to Bedfordshire.

Both Barry Douglas and Amari'i Bell are expected to be in the travelling party that heads south, with the left backs available again following spells in isolation.

Thomas Kaminski could feature following his positive test for COVID-19, with the Belgian stopper's own period of isolation now over.

But Mowbray has revealed that the likes of Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby will be touch-and-go to feature following slight knocks, whilst the defensive duo of Derrick Williams and Daniel Ayala remain out of action due to injury.

That means Scott Wharton is expected to keep his place in the backline, with the centre half likely to partner Darragh Lenihan in central defence after the skipper came through international duty with the Republic of Ireland unscathed.

The game comes too soon for Bradley Dack, who remains a few weeks away from being back in first team contention, whilst Elliott Bennett and Lewis Travis are still out longer-term.

For Luton, Dan Potts is back available for selection, whilst Gabriel Osho joined the club this week and could be in line for a debut.

James Collins and Simon Sluga both earned additional caps for Ireland and Croatia respectively this week and are available for selection having come through those international tests.

And ahead of the contest, Jones admits his side will face a stern test against a team who he believes have a chance of promotion this season.

“They’re an ex-Premier League side that are established at Championship level, have been at that level and are probably one of the favourites to get promoted," he told the official Luton Town website.

“They are a very good side, some real good players and we want to be similar to those in terms of the competitive levels, what they are able to do and who they are able to attract and so on.

“They’re a fantastic side, real good footballers, fluent side, they can hurt you. We saw that in terms of at the end of the season but we have strengths of our own that we have to make sure are right at it, if they are right at it, it should be a good game.”

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.