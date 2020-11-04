Preview: Leicester City Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers' Continental Tyres League Cup campaign continues with an away trip to Leicester City Women on Wednesday evening.

Our match preview has all the information you need ahead of the game...

GAME DETAILS

The behind closed doors Continental Tyres League Cup fixture is a 7:45pm kick-off on Wednesday 4 November at Farley Way Stadium.

Supporters are reminded not to travel to the game or attempt to gain access to the stadium.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers were narrowly defeated by WSL side Birmingham City in the first group stage game, with Claudia Walker's late strike handing the visitors all three points.

The Blues will need to win to have a chance of progressing into the Quarter-Finals. Should the scores be tied after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will decide who takes a bonus group stage point.

In the league, meanwhile, Rovers recorded a 1-0 victory over London City Lionesses last time out thanks to Georgia Walters' first-half penalty. Gemma Donnelly's side return to league action on Sunday, facing London Bees at Bamber Bridge (2pm).

THE OPPOSITION

Leicester lost for the first time in the league this term as London City Lionesses recorded a 4-1 victory at Princes Park last weekend.

The Foxes had recorded back-to-back victories over Liverpool and Crystal Palace earlier this month and sit fourth in the Championship table with 11 points from six games.

This will be City's first game in the Continental Cup, ahead of facing Birmingham in the final group stage fixture.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The Blues travelled to Leicester on the opening day of the 2020-21 season, losing 3-0 against the full-time outfit. Ex-Rovers forward Natasha Flint scored twice against her former club as the Foxes came away with a win.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The Club's official social media accounts are the place to follow all the action as it happens, with build-up and live match updates followed by post-match reaction and video highlights.

You can also watch a full-match replay on The FA Player from midday on Thursday.