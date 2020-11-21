Skip to site footer
Preview: Coventry United v Rovers Ladies

The full lowdown on Rovers’ latest FA Women's Championship encounter

5 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies face a trip to Coventry United Ladies this weekend, in a rearranged fixture ahead of the latest international break.

The Blues are on a three-game unbeaten run, having taken seven points from a possible nine in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game... 

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors FA Women's Championship encounter is scheduled to be a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 22 November at Butts Park Arena.

STATE OF PLAY

Rovers' hard fought goalless draw at home to Liverpool last time out maintained their current position of sixth, with a game in hand.

A win or a draw on Sunday would lift the Blues up above Lewes and into their highest ever position (fifth).

Gemma Donnelly’s side have already equalled their points tally of 10 from last season, in five fewer games.

OUR OPPONENTS

Coventry United had a testing first season in the second tier, having been promoted from the National League South ahead of 2019/20, eventually finishing 10th in the 11 team league.

Manager Jay Bradford has returned to the hot seat after stepping down from the role following United’s promotion.

The Midlands club have former Rovers youth player Katy Morris in their ranks and announced the signing of midfielder Fran Orthodoxou from West Bromwich Albion earlier this week.

Rovers will have to watch out for Coventry’s attacking threats, including the experienced Amber Hughes, versatile attacker Beth Merrick and forward Shannon O’Brien.

FORM GUIDE 

Coventry have conceded 22 goals in their last three games due to heavy home defeats against Aston Villa (9-0) in the Conti Cup and Leicester City in the league (9-1).

This was followed by a 4-0 loss against Sheffield United in midweek, though the Red and Green Girls were already out of the competition going into the fixture.

They have, however, secured two league wins so far this campaign, beating London Bees at home and Charlton Athletic on their travels.

Defeats to Lewes, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, meanwhile, leave United ninth in the table, on six points.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

The two teams met twice last season, both ending in score draws.

In the league, a late equaliser denied Rovers all three points at Ewood Park after Saffron Jordan’s brace had the hosts 2-1 up.

In the Conti Cup, Ellie Stewart was on the scoresheet as the pair drew 1-1 before Coventry won the penalty shootout for a bonus group stage point.

HOW TO FOLLOW  

The game will be available to watch from home, streamed live on YouTube via Coventry United TV.  

The Club's official social media accounts, @RoversLadies, will, as ever, provide live match updates throughout the afternoon, while highlights and post-match reaction will also be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.


