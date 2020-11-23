Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s return to action later today with a long trip south to take on Brighton & Hove Albion's Development side

Billy Barr's youngsters will be aiming to return to winning ways following the disappointing home defeat to Arsenal Under-23s last time out before the international break.

Barr will be without Luke Brennan following the winger's loan move to AFC Fylde earlier this month, but one Rover does return to the side having missed the clash against Arsenal.

Having been on international duty for that game, Louie Annesley is back available after helping Gibraltar top their UEFA Nations League group.

Having limped off with an injury at half time the last time the Under-23s were in action, Ben Paton could miss out, with Sam Durrant waiting in the wings for a starting berth should the Canadian midfielder not be available for selection.

Up front, Connor McBride and Sam Burns look the likeliest pair to battle it out for the central striker role, with Barr's boys expected to play the usual 4-3-3 formation.

With the first team in action tomorrow, it's unlikely that any of Tony Mowbray's side will feature down in Sussex.

For Albion, ex-Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton is likely to continue in goal having featured in their defeat to Manchester United's Under-23s last time out.

The 25-year-old appeared in all 46 outings in the Sky Bet Championship for us last term during his season-long loan switch from the Seagulls.

Simon Rusk's men have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league and sit level on points with Rovers, albeit having played a game more.

Kick-off is at 2pm at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Fans can follow the action via our social media channels.