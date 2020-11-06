Skip to site footer
Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Arsenal Under-23s

A look ahead to this evening's Premier League 2 encounter against the Gunners at Leyland

Just now

Rovers Under-23s return to action this evening when they take on Arsenal Under-23s at the County Ground in Leyland.

The visitors currently sit bottom of the division having failed to register a win in their seven league outings this season. 

Victory for Rovers could move them to the top of the league depending on other results going their way.

Having played in the FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City a week ago, Dan Pike, Luke Brennan and Sam Burns are all set to return to the Development Squad for tonight's game.

Elsewhere, Isaac Whitehall, who also featured at St George's Park, is likely to play a part at Leyland, with Jalil Saadi and Brad Lyons adding to the midfield options for Billy Barr.

Connor McBride scored the winner down at Southampton last time out and is expected to lead the line once more as he bids to return to the top of the scoring charts in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Derby County's Jack Stretton is out in front with seven goals to his name, with McBride sitting two behind with five strikes in his opening five league outings.

The Gunners were in action last week, suffering a narrow home defeat to high-flying Liverpool.

Arsenal could include highly-rated France Under-20 international William Saliba in their starting XI after the teenage starlet started last time out against the Reds before being replaced with 13 minutes remaining

The meeting between the two last season at Leyland was full of drama as Arsenal ran out 3-1 winners in Lancashire on the opening day of 2019-20.

Folarin Balogun hit a hat-trick of penalties for the visitors on the night, after Stefan Mols had given the hosts the lead midway through the first half.

Kick-off is at 7pm. Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Fans can follow the action via our social media channels.


