On This Day: Happy Birthday to us!

Rovers were formed 145 years ago today!

7 Hours ago

A meeting in the St. Leger Hotel on King William Street in the town centre 145 years ago today was how Blackburn Rovers Football Club was formed.

The meeting was organised by two old boys of Shrewsbury school, John Lewis and Arthur Constantine.
 
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibility of forming a football club to play under Association rules. Seventeen people attended the meeting, the majority of whom were Blackburn Grammar School old boys.
 
This patronage of the club by the educated middle classes was of vital importance.
 
These men were at the heart of Blackburn's commercial life. Through their education and business acumen they were well placed to exploit the opportunities presented by the expansion of the fledgling game.

On our 145th anniversary we want to know what our club means to you.

Get in touch with us on Twitter with your favourite Rovers memories, pictures and videos using #Rovers145 and we'll RT the best ones!


