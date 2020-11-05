On This Day: Happy Birthday to us!

A meeting in the St. Leger Hotel on King William Street in the town centre 145 years ago today was how Blackburn Rovers Football Club was formed.

The meeting was organised by two old boys of Shrewsbury school, John Lewis and Arthur Constantine.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the possibility of forming a football club to play under Association rules. Seventeen people attended the meeting, the majority of whom were Blackburn Grammar School old boys.

This patronage of the club by the educated middle classes was of vital importance.

These men were at the heart of Blackburn's commercial life. Through their education and business acumen they were well placed to exploit the opportunities presented by the expansion of the fledgling game.

