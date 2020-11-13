Nyambe and Namibia set for Mali match

Ryan Nyambe is set for international action later on today when Namibia take on Mali in the first of an African Cup of Nations double-header.

The contest will take place at the Stade du 26 Mars, a 50,000 capacity stadium, later on today, kick-off 7pm.

The game will be the first meeting between the two sides in 21 years, with the last clash coming way back in 1999, with the AFCON encounter ending 0-0.

"The expectation for every game is to win and it’s no different for us," Ryan told the official Namibian FA website.

"We can match them and probably be better. We need to get the basics right and stay focused on our plans and anything can happen. The Guinea-Chad result makes it more interesting but it’s one game at a time."

Nyambe, who was born in Namibia, made his international debut in a friendly against Ghana in June, before starting all three games against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The Rovers defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, will be hoping to add to his six caps for his country, as the Brave Warriors look to qualify for the 2021 tournament, which will be held in Cameroon.

Namibia will face a home test against the same opposition in Windhoek on Tuesday 17th November.

Good luck, Ryan!