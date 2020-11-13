Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Nyambe and Namibia set for Mali match

The first of an African Cup of Nations double-header against Mali takes place later on today

Just now

Sponsored by

Ryan Nyambe is set for international action later on today when Namibia take on Mali in the first of an African Cup of Nations double-header.

The contest will take place at the Stade du 26 Mars, a 50,000 capacity stadium, later on today, kick-off 7pm.

The game will be the first meeting between the two sides in 21 years, with the last clash coming way back in 1999, with the AFCON encounter ending 0-0.

"The expectation for every game is to win and it’s no different for us," Ryan told the official Namibian FA website.

"We can match them and probably be better. We need to get the basics right and stay focused on our plans and anything can happen. The Guinea-Chad result makes it more interesting but it’s one game at a time."

Nyambe, who was born in Namibia, made his international debut in a friendly against Ghana in June, before starting all three games against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The Rovers defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, will be hoping to add to his six caps for his country, as the Brave Warriors look to qualify for the 2021 tournament, which will be held in Cameroon.

Namibia will face a home test against the same opposition in Windhoek on Tuesday 17th November.

Good luck, Ryan!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Nyambe earns Namibia call

3 November 2020

Ryan Nyambe has been included in the Namibia squad for two upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Read full article

Club News

Nyambe: Positives to take into the new campaign

7 September 2020

Ryan Nyambe believes Rovers will head south for the weekend opener at AFC Bournemouth in buoyant mood after an unbeaten pre-season.

Read full article

Club News

Duo likely to miss cup contest

27 August 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan's return a timely boost

25 June 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe is fit and available to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: RESCUE PACKAGE

14 Hours ago

EFL clubs have today met by division and separately engaged in overwhelmingly positive discussions in respect of the proposed short-term rescue package currently being discussed between the EFL and...

Read full article

Club News

Rovers kick-off new Digital Bootcamp!

17 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers are launching a new Digital Bootcamp in a bid to kick-start business opportunities in the local area.

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Happy Birthday, Benni!

18 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Rankin-Costello 🆚 Davenport

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more