Nyambe earns Namibia call

Ryan Nyambe has been included in the Namibia squad for two upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Brave Warriors continue their group stage campaign with a double-header against Mali on the agenda.

They travel to home to Bamako on Friday 13th November before facing a home test against the same opposition in Windhoek, Namibia on four days later (Tuesday 17th November).

Nyambe, who was born in Namibia, made his international debut in a friendly against Ghana in June, before starting all three games against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The Rovers defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, will be hoping to add to his four caps for his country, as the Brave Warriors look to qualify for the 2021 tournament, which will be held in Cameroon.

Ryan, who is part of a 40-man squad, will report for duty for his country following Rovers' home game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, and will return in time for our trip to Luton Town after the two-week international break.

Good luck, Ryan!