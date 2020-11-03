Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Nyambe earns Namibia call

The Rovers defender will hope to feature in a double-header against Mali

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Ryan Nyambe has been included in the Namibia squad for two upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Brave Warriors continue their group stage campaign with a double-header against Mali on the agenda.

They travel to home to Bamako on Friday 13th November before facing a home test against the same opposition in Windhoek, Namibia on four days later (Tuesday 17th November).

Nyambe, who was born in Namibia, made his international debut in a friendly against Ghana in June, before starting all three games against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The Rovers defender, who can play at centre-back or right-back, will be hoping to add to his four caps for his country, as the Brave Warriors look to qualify for the 2021 tournament, which will be held in Cameroon.

Ryan, who is part of a 40-man squad, will report for duty for his country following Rovers' home game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, and will return in time for our trip to Luton Town after the two-week international break.

Good luck, Ryan!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Nyambe: Positives to take into the new campaign

7 September 2020

Ryan Nyambe believes Rovers will head south for the weekend opener at AFC Bournemouth in buoyant mood after an unbeaten pre-season.

Read full article

Club News

Duo likely to miss cup contest

27 August 2020

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan's return a timely boost

25 June 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe is fit and available to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Boss expecting Ryan's return for weekend Wigan trip

23 June 2020

Tony Mowbray says it's looking likely that Ryan Nyambe will be back in contention to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Mowbray gives update on Dack condition and Boro battle

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Dack back in training!

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack has returned to training following a 10 month injury lay-off with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Read full article

Club News

We have to be prepared to fight and scrap

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says his side need to be prepared and up for a battle when in form Middlesbrough head across the Pennines for tonight's contest at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

iFollow Rovers update

4 Hours ago

We would like to remind supporters that from this point on we will not be distributing codes for Season Pass holders to access matches this season.

Read full article

View more