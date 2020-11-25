Skip to site footer
No way through

League clean sheet number six of the season was earned in the emphatic victory over Preston North End on Tuesday night

Rovers are out in front as the division's top goalscorers, but it may have gone unnoticed that Tony Mowbray's men now have six clean sheets in their 13 league outings so far this campaign.

Adam Armstrong's rattled in 12 of the 25 goals Rovers have scored so far in the Sky Bet Championship, which is four more than their closest rivals.

But that exciting attacking play has been married up with a stubbornness at the other end, with Rovers also top of the clean sheet charts alongside the likes of Brentford, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Reading.

Another shut-out was chalked up in the 3-0 victory at Preston North End on Tuesday night, and having heaped praise on his side's attacking prowess, the boss was also thrilled that nothing was given away at the other end.

“Scotty Wharton deserves a special mention, absolutely," Mowbray began when highlighting each of his defenders to iFollow Rovers.

“[Darragh] Lenihan, we know is an outstanding defender.

“The goalkeeper, he needs a special mention as well. He’s so calm and brings so much confidence to the defence.

“Barry Douglas is an experienced footballer who knows what to do with the ball.

“He knows when to stay on the ball, when to pass backwards, when to play forwards, and looks like he’s going to be involved in goals at the back stick, just like he did at Luton at the weekend.

“Ryan [Nyambe], we know all about him, he’s a powerhouse and is improving every day with certain aspects of his game," he added.

“His heading is so much better than it has been and his delivery down the line to the likes of Sam [Gallagher] was very, very good.

“Let’s keep going, we won’t get carried away, we’ll keep driving the ambition of the team and he club because it’s important that we believe that we can finish at the top end of this table.”


