No underestimating the Tykes

Tony Mowbray has warned his side against complacency when Barnsley make the trip to Ewood Park this weekend.

Rovers recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over local rivals Preston North End in midweek, dominating and demolishing Alex Neil's side at Deepdale.

Barnsley, managed by former Bayern Munich defender Valerien Ismael, come into Saturday's game on the back of a narrow home defeat to Brentford, with Ivan Toney's goal the difference at Oakwell on Tuesday evening.

However, the Tykes' last trip on the road ended in victory, with a goal in each half from Conor Chaplin and Victor Adeboyejo earning victory over basement boys Derby County.

“I think it’s a game that we can win, but they have good players, they’re athletic, they have a young team and they’ve been given an identity," Mowbray began when profiling the Yorkshire side to iFollow Rovers.

“I don’t know the coach on a personal level, but he’s played and managed in the Bundesliga and certainly has good pedigree.

“I’m not sure how much of an advantage there is to being at home or away.

“I think these are difficult games for us coming up. Barnsley are a team that you underestimate at your peril and I think Millwall are Millwall: strong, physical and direct.

“They’ve drawn four away from home and lost just once on the road, so that tells you what a tough side they are to beat," he added.

“We will approach the games in a very positive manner, just as we have done in every game this season."