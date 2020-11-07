Newsham: We stay focused

Charlotte Newsham says Rovers will continue to keep their feet on the ground as they look to record back-to-back Championship wins.

The full-back is adamant that the Blues are not going to get carried away, even if they come away with another three points against London Bees on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

October's 1-0 victory over London City Lionesses has been followed up by plenty of hard work on the training pitch, Newsham revealed.

"Obviously we've had two weeks off (from the league) now so we can't wait to be back playing together and hopefully get another win and a clean sheet," she told rovers.co.uk.

"As you can tell from last week's results, anything can happen in this league, so we've just got to go out there, stick to our game plan and hopefully can come away with three points.

"I think it's just about taking it one game at a time for us and keep creeping up that table as far as we can and build on last year's finishing place."

Although it was a disappointing midweek result against Leicester City in the Continental Tyres League Cup, Newsham, who scored her first Rovers goal, felt the team showed great character to come back into the game.

She continued: "I feel like we really didn't deserve that result at the end because in the second-half we came out, put in a shift, had a good 25 minutes, scored two goals and competed with a team who are full-time.

"We had no pressure on us in the game, we just came out with a game plan, tried to stick to it and then we went in at half-time 2-0 behind.

"They're a good side and we did well to get ourselves back into the game. We just kept pressing and were trying to see how far we could go.

"Obviously, we went out, pressed them well and got two chances that we managed to put away."

The 21-year-old believes it is already clear to see the difference having more time together as a group has made to the way Rovers play.

"We've grown throughout the season so far already," Newsham added.

"We had a tough start obviously at Leicester who are up there near the top of the league, but since then we've built on that performance, looked at it and analysed every week.

"Every game we go out to win, that's our aim, so to get the three points (against Crystal Palace) and then in the last league game to get a clean sheet as well was vital for us as a defence.

"Now we've got more and more players coming back into the squad, it's adding more depth and is great competition for places.

"There's obviously a lot of new players, it's a new team, so it's took time to gel, but I feel like a few games in we're doing really well.

"We just need to build together and look to get more three points throughout the season."

