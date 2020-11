New date for postponed Coventry fixture

Rovers' re-arranged FA Women's Championship fixture away to Coventry United will now take place on Sunday 22 November (2pm).

Originally scheduled for Sunday 1 November, the clash at Butts Park Arena was postponed after members of Coventry's first-team squad tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the government guidelines and protocols, Coventry's squad is currently in a period of isolation.

The trip to the Midlands will complete a busy month of fixtures for Rovers ahead of the latest international break. The Blues travel to Leicester in the Continental Tyres League Cup in midweek, before home games against London Bees and Liverpool.

November Fixtures:

Leicester City (A)

Wednesday 4 November, 7:45pm

Farley Way Stadium

Continental Tyres League Cup

London Bees (H)

Sunday 8 November, 2pm

Bamber Bridge

FA Women's Championship

Liverpool (H)

Sunday 15 November, 2pm

Bamber Bridge

FA Women's Championship

Coventry United (A)

Sunday 22 November, 2pm

Butts Park Arena

FA Women's Championship

Please note that all fixtures are to be played behind closed doors.