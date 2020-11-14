Skip to site footer
Narrow defeat for Nyambe and Namibia

The Rovers defender appeared for the full 90 minutes for his country on Friday night

5 Hours ago

A penalty from El Bilal Toure ensured the first of Namibia and Ryan Nyambe's two African Cup of Nations encounters against Mali ended in disappointment.

Teenager Toure, who plays in France for Reims, slotted home a penalty just after the half hour mark to win the clash for Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars.

Nyambe featured at centre back for the full 90 minutes to earn his seventh cap for the Brave Warriors.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Namibia, made his international debut in a friendly against Ghana in June 2019, before starting all three games against Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

A quick turnaround will see Namibia, who will be hoping to qualify for the 2021 tournament in Cameroon, face another test against Mali in the same competition in Windhoek on Tuesday 17th November.

Following the encounter, Ryan will return to the England to join up with the Rovers squad in preparation for the trip to Luton Town on Saturday 21st November.


