Mowbray: Nathan's done a remarkable job

Nathan Jones has had an impact in both his spells as Luton Town manager, and Tony Mowbray admits he's been impressed by his opposite number's work at Kenilworth Road.

The Welsh chief returned to Bedfordshire for a second stint in charge at the back end of last season following Graeme Jones' departure as Hatters boss.

Despite looking doomed, Luton's current manager steadied the ship and kept them up on the final day of the season, helped with the vital victory over Rovers on home turf on the last game of 2019-20.

And ahead of this weekend's trip to Town, Mowbray's hoping for better fortunes against a team who have started the season strongly.

“Nathan’s done a remarkable job in keeping them up when it looked as if they were doomed at one stage," Mowbray admitted in his pre-match press conference.

“Nathan’s a good coach and that gave him the opportunity at Stoke, but for whatever reason, and I’ve been there myself, things just don't work out for managers at certain clubs.

“I like Nathan. He’s very passionate, he’s emotional on the touchline, he’s vocal about his team.

“We played a part in that if I remember correctly, losing on the last game of the season I think and scoring two unfortunate own goals.

“Luton’s a club with big history though and I’m not someone who gets fooled by the ‘little Luton’ tag.

“The Stein brothers for Luton still remain in my mind, Micky Harford, who’s still there, is a respectful guy who elbowed me a few times in our playing days. He was an awesome forward," Mowbray recollected.

“They have a strong history and I will always remember their plastic pitch in the 1980s. They’re working their way back now."