Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Watch every kick of the action as Rovers take on the Londoners at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon

2 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our home encounter against Mark Warburton's side this weekend.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Hoops is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 7th November.


