Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Barnsley

Watch every kick of the action as Rovers take on the Tykes at Ewood Park this afternoon

Just now

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Barnsley at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our home encounter against Valerien Ismael's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Tykes is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 28th November.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Black Friday arrives at the Roverstore!

1 Hour ago

Get yourself some Black Friday bargains right in time for Christmas at the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

A special moment for me, admits Tyrhys

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

A dominant derby day display

17 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

No way through

19 Hours ago

Rovers are out in front as the division's top goalscorers, but it may have gone unnoticed that Tony Mowbray's men now have six clean sheets in their 13 league outings so far this campaign.

Read full article

View more