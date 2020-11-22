Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our Lancashire derby against Alex Neil's side on Tuesday evening.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against PNE is at 7.45pm.