Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Magloire makes Pools move

Rapid Rovers defender joins Hartlepool United on short-term loan deal until January 9th

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers defender Tyler Magloire has today joined National League side Hartlepool United on a short-term loan deal.

The 21-year-old will remain with Dave Challinor’s side until Saturday January 9th and has been given permission to play in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Having been with the club since the age of nine, the Academy graduate enjoyed a dream debut in March 2019, helping Rovers record a 3-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

He gained further first team experience last season at Rochdale, before his loan spell was cut short due to a groin injury, which subsequently required surgery and saw him spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Now back to full fitness and eager to develop his game further, Magloire will spend the next two months with the North East club, who currently sit sixth in the National League table.


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

Not at our best – Barr

23 October 2020

Billy Barr says Rovers Under-23s failed to reach the standards they’ve set this season, as they drew 0-0 away to West Ham.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: West Ham U23s 0-0 Rovers U23s

23 October 2020

Rovers Under-23s missed the opportunity to claim top spot in the table after being held to a goalless draw away to West Ham.

Read full article

Development Squad

Under-23s: Spurs fixture change

20 October 2020

Rovers Under-23s’ upcoming home game against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

We showed both sides to our game today

18 October 2020

Billy Barr was delighted to see his players show both sides to their game, as Rovers Under-23s ran out 1-0 winners away to Southampton.

Read full article

View more