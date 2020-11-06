Magloire makes Pools move

Rovers defender Tyler Magloire has today joined National League side Hartlepool United on a short-term loan deal.

The 21-year-old will remain with Dave Challinor’s side until Saturday January 9th and has been given permission to play in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Having been with the club since the age of nine, the Academy graduate enjoyed a dream debut in March 2019, helping Rovers record a 3-0 victory against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park.

He gained further first team experience last season at Rochdale, before his loan spell was cut short due to a groin injury, which subsequently required surgery and saw him spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Now back to full fitness and eager to develop his game further, Magloire will spend the next two months with the North East club, who currently sit sixth in the National League table.