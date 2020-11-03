Loanees in FA Cup action

Rovers loanees Carra Jones and Lara Beeley both featured in Chorley FC's Vitality Women's FA Cup tie away at FC United of Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Jones started the Third Qualifying Round match and assisted Chorley's opener, exchanging passes with former Rovers midfielder Sophie Flynn, who found the back of the net to break the deadlock on 52 minutes.

But the Magpies were pegged back on 76 minutes and went on to lose the game after the hosts found a late winner.

Defender Lara Beeley, meanwhile, came off the bench to feature for the final eight minutes of the game.

Elsewhere, there was no action for Katie Haydock, Ellie Parkinson or Kira Boswell as Fleetwood Town Wrens' FA Cup clash with Liverpool Feds was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Photo Credit: John Shirras.