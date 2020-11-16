Loan Rovers: A winning weekend for White and Mulgrew

It was a good weekend for both Tom White and Charlie Mulgrew, who both earned victories for their respective loan clubs.

For White, he was in the Bolton Wanderers squad for their Friday night encounter against Salford City, with Ian Evatt's Whites running out comfortable 2-0 winners on home turf.

An Eoin Doyle strike was added to by Jordan Turnbull's unfortunate own goal to earn a much-needed three points for the Sky Bet League Two side.

White appeared for the final seven minutes at the University of Bolton Stadium, and has so far played 10 games for the club since his summer move to the Trotters.

Whilst it was comfortable for White, Mulgrew was part of the Fleetwood starting XI that picked up an emphatic victory at Bristol Rovers in Sky Bet League One on Saturday afternoon.

Joey Barton's men ran out 4-1 winners at the Memorial Stadium, with the defeat costing Gas boss Ben Garner his job.

A brace from Callum Camps came in-between Paddy Madden's fifth goal of the season before Ched Evans' late penalty secured an excellent win for the Cod Army, who had former Rover Jayson Leutwiler in goal.

Mulgrew has appeared seven times for Fleetwood so far this term, winning four of those games.

Tyler Magloire's National League debut for Hartlepool United got off to a strange start with the clash at Eastleigh abandoned at half time.

Magloire, who began Pools' Emirates FA Cup defeat to Salford City seven days earlier, was once more in the starting XI under Dave Challinor down in Hampshire on Saturday.

Heavy rain on the south coast saw the first half played in tricky conditions at the Silverlake Stadium before the contest, at 0-0, was abandoned at half time

Elsewhere, Luke Brennan will have to wait for his AFC Fylde debut after the Coasters' home clash against Boston United was postponed.

Furthermore, Stefan Mols and CF Intercity didn't have a game.