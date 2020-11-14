Liverpool programme available now!

Skip to site footer
Rovers' digital matchday programme is now available to download and read online for free!

This edition, issue five in 2020-21, has been produced for Sunday's FA Women's Championship clash with Liverpool, which falls on Women's Football Weekend. 

To view the online edition, which is FREE to download, please click here.

 

It includes an exclusive feature interview with Rovers captain Saffron Jordan, who discusses reaching 150 appearances, scoring her first goal of the season and the team's current good form. 

As ever there's also Gemma Donnelly's regular programme notes inside, as well as the very latest club news and we cast an eye over the latest team to visit Bamber Bridge, Liverpool. 

You can watch Sunday's fixture live and for free on The FA Player (2pm kick-off), or follow all of the action via our official Twitter account, @RoversLadies, which will also provide build-up and then post-match reaction after the final whistle.


