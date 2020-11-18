Lenihan will hope to feature in relegation decider

Darragh Lenihan will hope to be involved in the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League relegation battle with Bulgaria in Dublin tonight.

Having been called up by his country over the weekend, the Rovers defender was left out of the matchday squad that lost 1-0 to Wales on Sunday.

However, with Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby unavailable through suspension, Matt Doherty and James McClean absent after to testing positive for COVID-19 and Adam Idah ruled out due to injury, Lenihan is expected to be included in the 23-man squad for tonight’s game.

Ireland are looking to end a 10-man winless run, which sees them sit third in Nations League B Group 4, with just two points from their first five group games.

Their opponents, Bulgaria, are bottom of the table, having picked up just one point from their opening five fixtures – that coming in the reverse fixture in Sofia back in September, when former Rovers defender Shane Duffy scored a 93rd-minute equaliser for Stephen Kenny’s side.

The winners of tonight’s game will avoid relegation into League C.

Lenihan, who missed the October internationals due to a knee injury, will hope to earn his third cap for his country in the crucial encounter. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm and Rovers fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Arena.