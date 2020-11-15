Skip to site footer
Lenihan limbering up for Wales

The Rovers defender will hope to earn his third Ireland cap in Cardiff later today (ko 5pm)

4 Hours ago

Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan will hope to earn his third cap for his country when the Republic of Ireland take on Wales in Cardiff later today.

Lenihan was called up to Stephen Kenny’s squad for the Nations League matches against Wales and Bulgaria following injuries to defensive duo Seamus Coleman and John Egan.

Victory for Ireland, who sit third in Group B4, would see them end a nine-match winless run and boost their chances of avoiding relegation to the third tier of the Nations League.

Ireland are currently a point ahead of bottom place Bulgaria, who they face in Dublin on Wednesday.

Kenny’s side have lost two and drawn two of their opening four group games, including holding Wales to a goalless draw in Dublin last month.

Lenihan, who missed the October internationals due to a knee injury, was one of six players called up to the senior squad following Ireland’s 3-0 defeat to England on Thursday night, along with Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Ciaran Clark, Ryan Manning and former Rover Jack Byrne.

Kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium is at 5pm and Rovers fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Football.


