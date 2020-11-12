Ladies welcome Training Range sponsor on board!

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce Transact365 as the Club's first-ever training range sponsor.

The company's logo will be proudly displayed on the training range worn by Ladies players and coaching staff for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

Transact365's Chief Financial Officer, Sophie Flynn is a former Rovers player who made 81 appearances between 2012 and 2016. She is delighted to be back involved, this time as a Club partner.

Flynn commented: "It is a privilege to be able to give something back to Blackburn Rovers, a club that has been a huge part of my life from a young age. I was thrilled to be given the opportunity to become a sponsor and to be involved with the team and support the girls.

"It is great to see the rising success of women’s football and how the game is now considered professional. I have been able to observe the development of Blackburn Rovers Ladies over the years and it is fantastic to see what they have achieved reaching the Women’s Championship.

"It is brilliant to be in a position to help contribute in some small way to their continued success. I have many happy memories from my time playing at Blackburn Rovers over the years and I have made many lasting friendships in both team mates and staff!"

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly said: "I am delighted that Sophie (Flynn) expressed an interest in supporting her former playing team and has provided us with our first ever training kit sponsor.

"I recall Sophie as a player at Rovers and for her to be able to support us in this way now is fantastic. I know she is a Rovers fan and to be able to link up like this is testament to our ongoing and long serving relationship."

Transact365 is a global payments platform, providing billing solutions to a multitude of different industries operating online.

With payment processing capabilities across the UK, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, Transact365's position as an emerging fintech player is to ensure that all of its clients are served in the regions that they operate.

Globalising business, localising payments and optimising online strategies forms the core message of the business.

(Photo taken before current lockdown restrictions were announced).